Richarlison's move to Vasco da Gama collapsed at the last moment. The 29-year-old forward, who is no longer in Tottenham Hotspur's first-team plans, failed to agree personal terms with the Brazilian club. That is according to The Independent, citing sources at news agency Press Association (PA).

Recently, Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi delivered a particularly painful and telling message by giving the final 'foreign' place in the Premier League squad not to Richarlison, but to Xavi Simons, who is currently out with a knee injury.

After being demoted to Spurs Under-21s, Richarlison had looked likely to return to his former club Everton this summer. That move never materialised, though, leaving the 29-year-old goal poacher facing a hopeless six months.

In Brazil, Vasco da Gama appeared to offer a way out. The move would have been a permanent transfer because a loan was not possible, with Spurs having already sent six players on loan to international clubs and therefore hitting the FIFA limit.

Vasco da Gama agreed a fee with Spurs. The striker himself, however, could not reach an agreement with the Brazilian club, The Independent reports, citing PA. The deal collapsed as a result.

On Instagram, Richarlison said the 'problem' was with Spurs. “I received other offers, but I made it very clear that I wanted to stay at Vasco until December. Unfortunately, Tottenham set a limit on the loan period, which meant it did not work out.”

Earlier this week, it also emerged that Richarlison wants his Spurs contract, which runs until mid-2027, to be terminated immediately. “The striker's camp believes that Tottenham cannot make the decision to banish the player from the first team to the Under-21s,” Brazilian outlet Globo wrote.

Unless that happens, Richarlison looks set to spend the next six months with Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s. Spurs signed the 54-cap international from Everton in 2022. Since then, he has played 134 matches for the London club, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists.