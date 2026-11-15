Reverse route worth 80 million euros: Milan turn to Kaka to snatch Real's star

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AC Milan believe that reviving their relationship with one of their former stars could open the door to a notable deal from Real Madrid, with the Italian club on the hunt for a new striker and more than one party involved in the negotiations.

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Kaka could prove the key to Milan landing his compatriot Endrick in January, according to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", by reaching out to the forward and convincing him to try a new chapter at the San Siro.

The Italian club are weighing up an approach to Real Madrid to take the Brazilian on loan, with the deal to include a purchase clause worth around 60 million euros plus financial add-ons. Ruben Amorim's side are hunting a new striker this winter.

Gerry Cardinale, the Milan owner, enjoys a strong relationship with the "Roc Nation" agency that represents Endrick. He asked last summer to be kept informed of any decision on the player's future, a sign of how long the Italian club have fancied the move.

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Milan are not alone in chasing the Brazilian. Roma are also tracking his situation, while clubs in England and France are weighing up a move of their own in the coming period, according to Defensa Central, citing the Italian newspaper.

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That is where Kaka comes in. The former Milan and Real Madrid star may step in to sell his compatriot on the move to Italy. His role would be to win over the player, while the financial details and transfer terms, including what happens once the loan ends, stay in the hands of the two clubs.

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The Endrick deal: Milan's options and Real's clause

Milan have two routes. They can sign Endrick on loan with an option to buy, or agree an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The first leaves the Italian club with the final say on keeping the player. The second would force them to complete the deal on the terms struck in January.

One possible clause would hand Real Madrid a buy-back option worth 80 million euros, should Endrick move permanently to Milan and the Spanish club want him back down the line. That gives Los Blancos the chance to bring the forward home again if they decide to let him go now.

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Spanish reports say Endrick wants out this winter in search of more minutes, with the club's hierarchy ready to listen to offers. Jose Mourinho, though, would rather keep the Brazilian in his squad, leaving the forward's next destination hanging on how the negotiations play out.

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