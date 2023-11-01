Revealed: Luis Suarez on track to join ex-Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after exchanging emails with the MLS club

Luis Suarez is finally on his way to re-unite with close friend and former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami next year.

Suarez close to joining Inter Miami

Exchanged emails with club officials

Will leave Gremio after December

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Uruguayan striker will leave his current club Gremio at the end of the Brazilian league in December. After which, he is all set to reunite with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, according to a report from El Pais.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez has reportedly exchanged emails with Inter Miami officials and he is likely to be offered a one-year deal initially. Beyond that, the contract can be extended depending on the circumstances. The star player, who turns 37 in January, is expected to travel to Miami in December after he becomes a free agent to finalise his contract with The Herons.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The former Liverpool player will be next seen in action on Thursday when Gremio face Cortiba in the Brazilian league.