Revealed: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo debate that raged among MLS stars prior to stunning Inter Miami transfer coup

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester United and England legend David Beckham filling a role of co-owner in Florida, the expectation was that a superstar performer would be taken to DRV PNK Stadium at some stage. Inter Miami were linked with Messi and Ronaldo prior to seeing the latter head for the Middle East at Al-Nassr. Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has now been snapped up, after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and Bedoya is delighted to see global icons heading to the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID: Union skipper Bedoya has told Front Office Sports: “The rumblings as a player in the league were always that Miami was either going to get Ronaldo or Messi. Which was going to come first? It speaks volumes to how far MLS has come that even though Messi was offered substantially more money in the Saudi league or perhaps other leagues as well, that he decided to come to MLS. I think that’s indicative of the state of our league, and what the ownership groups and [commissioner] Don Garber and us players have been able to build. You have the best player in the world playing for Inter Miami — not just one of the best. As a player, I think it’s amazing.”

Bedoya added on Messi helping to raise the profile of MLS as big money is thrown about in Saudi Arabia: “We’ve seen it before, the Chinese League tried to spend a lot, the Saudis seem like they’re spending a lot now. You have all these other countries vying for their place in the soccer landscape, but MLS is obviously here to stay, and it’s on the rise. The quality of play keeps getting better, the stadiums and training facilities are world-class. Fans in the stands watching games continue to go up. I think the league finds itself in a very great position right now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is expected to attract more top talent to the States, with Bedoya suggesting that salary cap rules could be revised in order to get more household names on board. He said: “I think you have ownership groups, especially some of the new ones that have come in, they’re paying these exorbitant, really high franchise value expansion fees, soccer specific stadiums that have been built. There’s a lot more money in the game — I think there are rumblings about how some owners and teams can not have to be restricted by such a hard salary cap. I think that could help grow the game a little bit faster in the lead up to the World Cup.”

WHAT NEXT? The United States is set to fill co-hosting duties at the 2026 World Cup alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico, while it will also be the stage for the 2024 Copa America as the likes of Argentina and Brazil – with Messi and Neymar among their respective ranks – travel north from South America.