Revealed: The two options for Kylian Mbappe as striker opens contract talks with PSG

Kylian Mbappe has entered contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has two options as the club look to extend his stay in the French capital.

Mbappe and PSG in talks

Contract could be signed

Real Madrid in background

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has entered negotiations with PSG over a new deal as the 24-year-old is set to stay at the club for at least one more season. However, he will not leave on a free transfer next summer, per Sky Sports, and he has two options: He can either activate the contract extension clause in his deal, keeping him at PSG until 2025, or sign a new longer-term contract. Any deal is likely to include a guaranteed sale clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had informed PSG that he would not activate the clause earlier this summer, leading to a long-running saga that ended with the club threatening to bench him, before talks with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appeared to change the player's mind. He is now being reintegrated into manager Luis Enrique's squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG believe that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real next summer, but it now appears they will have to pay a huge fee to extricate him from Parc des Princes. PSG value Mbappe at €250 million (£213m/$273m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? PSG are next in action against Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.