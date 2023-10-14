When will Reece James return from injury? Chelsea doubtful over captain's comeback ahead of Arsenal showdown

Chelsea captain Reece James is close to a return from injury but he may not be fully fit in time for the Blues' clash with Arsenal next Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? James has been missing since picking up a hamstring injury in Chelsea's Premier League opener against Liverpool in August. The 23-year-old is working towards full match fitness but sources have told football.london that it's "too early" to judge if James will be in contention for a place in the squad for the Gunners' visit to Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The right-back spot has been symptomatic of Chelsea's disjointed season so far with James' absence compounded by a three-match ban for the deputising Malo Gusto. Mauricio Pochettino has even resorted to using left-sided players in the position, with Marc Cucurella impressing there during Gusto's suspension. With Gusto available again and James close to fitness, the Chelsea boss may now be spoiled for options on that side.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues' improved form faces a major test when Arsenal travel across London to Stamford Bridge next Saturday evening.