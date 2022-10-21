Reece James issues injury update & vows to do 'everything' to be fit for World Cup

Reece James has offered an injury update and said he'll do everything he can in order to be fit for the World cup next month.

James injured in Milan clash

Surgeon said he'll be out for two months

Vows to do "everything" to make World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? In Chelsea's fixture away against AC Milan, James hobbled off with a knee injury. At first the severity was unknown but further tests have suggested the right-back could be sidelined for up to two months, meaning he will miss the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT HE SAID: James posted an update on his YouTube channel explaining the situation. "After the game I stayed an extra day in Milan and just thought maybe it was a little niggle," he said. "I think a day or two later I saw a surgeon and he told me I was going to be out for two months."

James went onto describe how he feels knowing he'll potentially miss the World Cup. He said: "It is obviously devastating. The World Cup is only one month away. As a kid growing up I always wanted to go and this is my first opportunity. I'll do everything I can to be there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England's right-back spot has started to look a bit sparse in recent weeks. Kyle Walker underwent surgery and could miss the tournament too, meaning Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be Gareth Southgate's most likely options heading into the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The right-back faces a race against time to try and regain fitness ahead of the World Cup. It is highly unlikely he will be match fit for any of the group games, but he faces an outside chance of being ready if England reach the latter stages as they have done in the past two major tournaments.