Has red card rage cost Aleksandar Mitrovic a transfer to Man Utd? Fulham striker was wanted by Red Devils before referee shove

Aleksandar Mitrovic was reportedly a transfer option Manchester United were considering prior to his FA Cup sending off against the Red Devils.

Serbian striker a regular goalscorer for Cottagers

Has always had a fiery side to his game

Facing lengthy ban for pushing a match official

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serbian striker, who has 12 goals for Fulham to his name this season, lined up against United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of domestic knockout cup competition. He opened the scoring in that contest, but failed to see the game out after being dismissed in the 72nd minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic was forced from the field after inexplicably shoving referee Chris Kavanagh following a VAR review into a penalty incident involving a handball from Cottagers team-mate Willian. The fiery frontman has history when it comes to red card rage, and his latest display of petulance may have cost him a summer transfer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Daily Star reports that Mitrovic was a player United were considering in their ongoing hunt for another proven No.9 – while the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona are also said to have been monitoring his progress – but that interest may now have been dropped.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mitrovic is yet to discover his fate for pushing a match official, with suggestions his impending ban could range from six matches to six months, and it remains to be seen what the short and long-term future holds for the passionate 28-year-old in west London.