Record-signing flop Nicolas Pepe posts very brief Arsenal farewell following Trabzonspor transfer

Nicolas Pepe shared a brief Arsenal farewell post after mutually terminating his contract with the club.

Nicolas Pepe posts Arsenal farewell message

Terminated contract with the club

Joined Trabzonspor as free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal announced Pepe's departure on Instagram where they thanked the player for his services. Pepe then shared that post on his Instagram story with a short caption, "Gunners Fam" followed by a 'heart' and a 'saluting face' emoji.

@nicolas.pepe19/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old joined Arsenal in 2019 from Lille for a record £72m move and spent three seasons at the club. He endured a torrid time in north London and ahead of the 2022/23 season, he moved to Nice on loan.

WHAT NEXT? Despite having a year left on his contract, the player and the club mutually decided to terminate the deal which helped him join Turkish side Trabzonspor as a free agent.