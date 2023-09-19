'The reality in Barcelona is different' - Ex-Man City star Ikay Gundogan plays down chances of winning second successive Champions League title following Camp Nou switch

Ilkay Gundogan accepted that winning the Champions League once again with Barcelona this season might not be possible.

WHAT HAPPENED? While comparing his journey at Barcelona to his stint with Manchester City, the German midfielder admitted that he might not win the Champions League in back-to-back years as Barcelona are still in their rebuilding phase. He did mentioned, however, that while the team may not have won many trophies in the last few years, they produced eye-catching football which is praiseworthy.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to El Pais, Gundogan said, "I’ve been at City for seven years, and obviously I’m comparing things. Although we don’t always win everything, in the last two or three years we’ve been able to have a very beautiful way of playing.

"I would like to win the Champions League again, but I know that the reality in Barcelona is different, we are in the process of building. We have a very young team but with a lot of potential and quality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Barcelona from the reigning European champions City this summer, Gundogan has appeared in five La Liga games thus far where he provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT? The 32-year-old will be next seen in action in the Champions League when Barcelona face Royal Antwerp on Tuesday.