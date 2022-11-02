Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream United's Europa League game against Sociedad on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United can leapfrog Thursday's rivals, Real Sociedad, to the top of Group E of the Europa League. Both teams have confirmed their progress into the knockout rounds as neither Sheriff nor Omonia can catchup in the group but a draw would be enough for Imanol Alguacil's side to finish top.

Erik ten Hag's men have faced their only defeat in their Europa campaign against the Spanish side in the opening matchday but have since picked four wins on the trot to move within three points of the summit spot.

The hosts have a 100 per cent record in the competition to defend, while they have scored 10 goals and conceded just once so far.

Sociedad have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight games in all competitions, while dealing with injuries to Mikel Oyarzabal, Umar Sadiq, Mohamed-Ali Cho, David Silva and Ander Martin.

Ander Barrenetxea, Aihen Munoz and Alex Sola are also unavailable, while Takefusa Kubo is doubtful after dislocating his shoulder in the Omonia win last week.

Alguacil will therefore be forced to seek fresh legs in the form of Igor Zubeldia and Ander Guevara, with Alexander Sorloth to lead the line in attack.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Rico; Merino, Zubimendi, Guevara; Mendez; Sorloth, Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers Remiro, Zubiaurre Defenders Le Normand, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Munoz, Rico, Gorosabel, Sola Midfielders Zubimendi, Illarramendi, Merico, Guevara, Mendez, Navarro, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Merquelanz, Kubo Forwards Sorloth, Fernandez, Karrikaburu

The situation is not much too different at United, who have Raphael Varane, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams ruled out for the tie.

After missing the West Ham league win over the weekend, Antony, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all still doubts, though Martial and Wan-Bissaka were seen training.

In attack, Alejandro Garnacho may be asked to step down for Marcus Rashford to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo