Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid face a challenging fixture as they take on Villarreal in La Liga.

Following their 4-0 drubbing of Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, Real Madrid are flying high with confidence. Their next challenge is in the form of Villarreal, who defeated them 2-1 in January at La Ceràmica.

Los Blancos are in terrific form, scoring 10 goals in their last two games without conceding any goal. Carlo Ancelotti will be particularly happy about the form that main man Karim Benzema is in, who has scored back-to-back hattricks to make it 25 goals for the season. It bodes well for the team as the Champions League begins to intensify.

Given that Madrid are 12 points behind Barcelona with 11 games to go, only a miracle from here (as well as a disastrous end to the season for the Catalans) can help Ancelotti win his second league title with the 35-time league winners.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are five points adrift a Champions League spot, having collected 44 points in 27 games. The Yellow Submarine beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the previous league fixture, who are their competitors for a top four spot.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal predicted lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vini. Jr.

Villarreal XI (4-3-3): Reina; Foyth, Albiol, P Torres, Pedraza; Terrats, Parejo, Baena; Chukwueze, Morales, Pino

Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

The defending UCL champions will welcome a distraught Chelsea for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 12. They will then travel to Cádiz on Saturday, April 15.