'I will be back' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. vows to make Flamengo return 'one day'

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior vowed to return to his former club "one day" while attending the Flamengo-Vasco da Gama derby at the Maracana.

Vinicius Jr. in Rio de Janeiro

Attended the derby between Flamengo and Vasco

Was honoured by both clubs during half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil forward has flown to Rio to take a few days' break from football after completing the European season with Real Madrid. He was in attendance at the Maracana, where his former team Flamengo thrashed Vasco 4-1 in a derby clash. During half-time, the forward took the pitch and was honoured by both teams with a jersey with his name and number printed on the back.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’ll take a while, but I will be back one day (to Flamengo). Very happy to be here at Maracana, at Flamengo and at a classic. Very happy for everything they did for me. That I can stand firm to continue the fight for those to come," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Vinicius faced racial abuse in Spain during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Valencia, Flamengo and Cruzeiro showed their support by sitting down for the first 36 seconds during their Serie A clash in the last week of May after emerging from the tunnel in t-shirts with a message against racism. Flamengo players had "All with Vinicius Jr" printed on their jerseys throughout the game to show solidarity with him.

WHAT NEXT? Vinicius will be in action against Guinea with the Brazil national team on June 17 before facing Senegal three days later, in Barcelona and Lisbon, respectively.