Real Madrid star closes in on departure

Endrick's Real Madrid story could take a fresh turn this winter. The young Brazilian striker is struggling for any real chance to play, and that has pushed the Spanish club to weigh up another loan move that might hand him the minutes he needs to kickstart his development.

According to a report by "Foot Mercato", citing the newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", Roma are pushing hard to sign Endrick in January, having made him one of their priorities for the winter mercato. The Italian club's sporting director, Florian Ghisolfi, is said to be driving the negotiations forward, keen to give the player more room to play.

The same source claims contacts over the deal started last summer. Endrick and his father favour a move to the Italian capital, not least because he could line up alongside his Brazilian compatriot Wesley.

Roma's interest lands at a bleak moment for Endrick at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old has managed just four minutes in La Liga this season, and every game spent on the bench raises fresh worries about his development.

Madrid, for their part, look open to the idea of a January loan. Let him play regularly, recover his rhythm, and stop stalling on the sidelines.

Roma aren't moving alone, either. Juventus are also tracking the Brazilian striker, keen to take him on loan with an option to buy.

His troubles in Spain aside, Endrick has shown recent signs of rediscovering his level. Two good displays for the Brazil national team against Australia reopened the door to a fresh start away from the pressures of the Spanish capital.







