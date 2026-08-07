Real Madrid have confirmed that one of their players has passed a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Posting on their account on the "X" network, Real Madrid revealed that Yan Diomande passed the medical he underwent on Friday at the Blue Hospital.

The club had announced on Thursday, via a statement on their official website, that they had struck a deal with Leipzig to sign Diomande until the summer of 2033.

The fixed fee stands at 125 million euros, with a further 10 million euros in easily achievable bonuses and another 5 million tied to tougher conditions. Leganes will also pocket 5% of the fixed value.

Negotiations dragged on longer than expected. A dispute between the player's current and former agents held things up before the long-awaited announcement finally arrived.

Diomande has played only 46 official matches with first-division teams. That breaks down as 10 with Leganes and 36 with Leipzig, of which 33 came in the German league and 3 in the German Cup. Add his 13 international caps with the Ivory Coast and his tally reaches 59 matches at senior level.

Los Blancos reckon that experience is enough to prove the player has the attributes to make him one of the most promising forwards on the market.

Able to operate on both the right and left flanks, the Ivorian winger hands coach Jose Mourinho varied options to build an attack that is more ferocious, explosive and less predictable.



