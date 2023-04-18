Real Madrid urged to remove 'irresponsible' Barcelona fascism video by Catalunya government after 'crude manipulation of history'

Real Madrid have been urged by the Catalan government to remove the “irresponsible” video they posted in response to comments from Joan Laporta.

  • Blaugrana caught up in referee scandal
  • Have taken aim at Clasico rivals
  • Blancos responded in video post

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona president has, when addressing the ongoing Negreira scandal that has engulfed Camp Nou, suggested that complaints from Real regarding supposed manipulation of match officials are ill-advised as the Blancos have always been “the team of the regime” and are regularly “favoured by referee decisions”. Real did not take kindly to those accusations and released a stunning video detailing Barcelona’s links to former dictator Francisco Franco.

WHAT THEY SAID: A spokesperson for the Catalan government, Patricia Plaja, has said of Real’s actions – which have been branded as “indecent fake news” – while detailing what needs to happen next: “It is such a crude manipulation of history that it seems to come from a manual. It is worrying, irresponsible and an offence to the people who suffered under the Franco regime. It would be nice if Real Madrid removed the video and apologised.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona and Real Madrid have rarely seen eye to eye throughout the course of their respective histories, with their Clasico rivalry one of the fiercest in world football.

WHAT NEXT? The Blaugrana are waiting to discover whether they will face any punishment regarding historic payments to the former vice-president of the Spanish Referee’s Committee, with Real – who remain in the hunt for Champions League glory as Barcelona close in on the Liga crown – among those keeping a close eye on events in Catalunya.

