Real Madrid propose €120m deal for Gvardiol in transfer battle with Chelsea & Man City for RB Leipzig star

Real Madrid are ready to battle Chelsea and Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol, with a €120 million package proposed to RB Leipzig for his services.

Madrid ready to spend big on Gvardiol

Chelsea and City also in the running

Player prefers a move to the Spanish capital

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 23-year-old Croatian centre-back signed a one-year renewal with Leipzig in the summer which will keep him at the club until 2027. But that hasn't dissuaded his potential suitors, especially after the defender shone for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player remains keen on a new challenge and according to Alfredo Pedulla, Real Madrid have held two meetings with RB Leipzig in the last 15 days and are ready to pay €120 million (£106m/$126m) including bonuses for the centre-back. The payment would be made in two instalments of €60 million each. Chelsea were reportedly the first club to submit a bid of €80 million (£70m/$84m), while Manchester City upped the ante with a €90 million (£79.5m/94m) offer only to see their bid turned down as well.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gvardiol is inclined to join Real and is ready to accept a lower pay packet. He has been told that he would earn €6m plus bonuses per season in the Spanish capital, which is significantly less than the €9m offered by Chelsea. In December, the player publicly admitted his affection for both Los Blancos and Chelsea, saying he would one day like to play for these big clubs. However, his agent insisted that they are not in a hurry to seal a transfer amid the speculation and the defender is happy to continue at Leipzig.

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? The Croatian's stock will continue to rise, but for the time being he is focused on his responsibilities at Leipzig and will return to competitive action against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on January 20.