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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Real Madrid monitoring Sporting Lisbon talent with interest

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The Royal Club is working to strengthen the academy

Real Madrid are monitoring Jacobo Afonso, the 15-year-old midfielder and one of the standout talents at the academy of Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, according to what multiple sources have confirmed to "ESPN".

Madrid have tracked the youngster's development for some time and the reports landing on their desks have been glowing. Afonso operates in midfield, where his physical strength and ability to drive forward set him apart.

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Born in Salamanca but raised in Portugal, the teenager holds both Spanish and Portuguese nationality. He plays for Spain's youth sides and featured in the most recent under-16 call-ups. His father is former Portuguese footballer Nuno Afonso, whose clubs included Benfica.

The interest fits a familiar Madrid pattern: hoover up talent at the earliest possible age, at home or abroad.

Jan Vila, the 14-year-old Espanyol prospect, arrived in recent months. Next on the list is JJ Gabriel, the Manchester United youngster who turned 16 on 6 October.

"La Fabrica" is thriving. Revenues from player sales last summer topped 200 million euros, the youth team lifted the UEFA Youth League last season, and September brought the Intercontinental Cup under-20 as well.


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