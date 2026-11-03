Real Madrid have begun planning early for the future of their goalkeeping position, with Thibaut Courtois approaching the final stages of his career. They have placed Brighton's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen among their potential options to guard the Spanish giants' net in the coming years.

According to the newspaper "Sport Bild", journalist Ben Fernandez Santos confirmed that Real Madrid are monitoring the development of the Dutch goalkeeper. His Premier League displays have caught the eye, and performances for both Brighton and the Netherlands have earned him interest from a number of major European clubs.

At 24, Verbruggen is already one of the key figures in the Brighton side. He boasts international experience too, despite his young age.

His recent outing against Manchester City stood out. He kept a clean sheet as his side won away from home by a single unanswered goal.

Verbruggen's contract with Brighton runs until 2028, and that expiry date is one of the factors that could make signing him a suitable option for Real Madrid. The timing coincides neatly with the expected end of Courtois's contract, should the Belgian complete an extension until the same year.

None of this means the club are preparing to part ways with Courtois right now. Expectations suggest the Belgian is close to extending his contract until 2028, when he will have reached 36. That gives the management the chance to plan for the stage after him without haste.

Verbruggen is far from the only name on their radar. In recent months the club have been linked with a host of goalkeepers, including Portugal's Diogo Costa, France's Guillaume Restes, Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, alongside Luca Brugmans and Spain's David Raya.

Whether the pursuit of Verbruggen turns into an official move remains to be seen. For now, his name sits among the options on the table for Real Madrid's management, who want to secure the future of the goalkeeping position before Courtois's spell comes to an end.