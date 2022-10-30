Real Madrid vs Girona : Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid will aim to regain top spot in La Liga table when they host relegation-threatened Girona on Sunday afternoon fixture.

Real Madrid will be looking to make it five wins in a row in La Liga when they resume their domestic action at home to relegation-battlers Girona on Sunday afternoon.

Los Merengues have been in a rich vein of form this season, and defeated Sevilla 3-1 last weekend to remain top of La Liga. However, title-rivals Barcelona have surpassed them after their narrow 1-0 win over Valencia on Saturday thanks to a superior goal-difference, with both sides tied on same number of points (31), although Carlo Ancelotti's side does have a game in hand.

They did, however, lose their first match of the season, falling 3-2 to RB Leipzig in UEFA Champions League in the midweek, in which they were missing several of their big hitters. With Federico Valverde and Luka Modric back in contention, Los Blancos will aim to return to winning ways sooner rather than later up against a hopelessly out-of-form Girona.

The Gironistes are currently in 19th place in La Liga table and have found life difficult in the Spanish top flight. The Catalan outfit played out a morale-boosting 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week, but are on a run of six games without a win (D2, L4), and are huge underdogs here.

Real Madrid vs Girona probable lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Girona XI (4-4-2): Gazzaniga; Couto, D Lopez, Bueno, Hernandez; Herrera, Romeu, A Garcia, Riquelme; Vallejo, Castellanos

Real Madrid vs Girona LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid, like many clubs on the continent, have a busy fixture schedule pre-World Cup. They have already qualified for the next round of the Champions League and may do so as group winners if they get a positive result against Scottish giants Celtic next midweek and face Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz in La Liga before players leave for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



