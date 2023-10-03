Revealed: Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard to return to football this month in link up with World Cup winners & former team-mates

Ritabrata Banerjee
Eden Hazard Real MadridGetty Images
E. HazardChelseaLilleReal Madrid

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is all set to play football again but this time in a charity match in France.

  • Hazard back to playing football
  • Will play charity match in France
  • Set to team-up with World Cup winners

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgian international is currently without a club after he mutually terminated his Real Madrid contract at the end of the 2022/23 season. Amid speculation regarding his future, Hazard is all set to step on a football pitch in October and will be playing for Varietes Club de France in a charity match. He is set to team up with France legends Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps and will also be accompanied by his former Lille team-mates Yohan Cabaye and Mathieu Debuchy, according to L’Équipe.

The match will be played for a noble cause at the Stade de L’Epopee in Calais in front of 12,000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old star had offers from his former club Lille and from Ligue 1 giants Marseille in the summer but the player reportedly rejected them. He was also linked with a move back to the Blues but in reality, there were no talks between the two parties.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Eden Hazard 2023Getty

Didier Deschamps France Ireland 07092023Getty

WHAT NEXT? While Hazard is back on the football field, his future in professional football still remains doubtful as he has yet to make a call on whether to quit playing or continue his career.

Editors' Picks