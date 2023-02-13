Real Madrid to start 'essential' post-Karim Benzema planning with Richarlison and Dusan Vlahovic transfer approaches

Real Madrid have already started tracking Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and Tottenham's Richarlison as long-term replacements for Karim Benzema.

Benzema entering twilight of career

Madrid thin on offensive numbers

Vlahovic & Richarlison earmarked as replacements

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman looks set to stay in Madrid until the end of next season, but at 35 years old and with injuries already marring his 2022-23 campaign, the club are thought to have placed "essential" priority on landing a new striker in the summer. That's according to a report from ESPN, which claims that both Richarlison and Vlahovic have been established as potential targets.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Either option would provide much needed backup to Madrid's front line, as Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes has often filled in for the injured Benzema, who has missed eight league games already this season. With the Brazilian's favoured position out wide and the out-of-favour Mariano Diaz set to leave in the summer, Ancelotti's side are in need of a more natural centre-forward.

AND WHAT'S MORE: At 23 and 25, respectively, Vlahovic and Richarlison could provide long-term production in place of Benzema. The Serbia international could be one of many outgoings as a result of Juventus' financial scandal and would likely represent an easier move than Richarlison - whom Ancelotti worked with at Everton - given that his recently signed Spurs contract runs until June 2027.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? With months to go before the summer window, Ancelotti will have to make do with his current crop of forwards, who helped Los Blancos to a Club World Cup title against Al-Hilal on Saturday.