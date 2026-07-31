Real Madrid have hit pause on their pursuit of Rodri Hernandez, with a resolution over the Manchester City and Spain midfielder's future having looked imminent. The deal for Yan Diomande now takes priority, and the Merengues are close to wrapping up the paperwork on the Ivorian star.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the idea of signing Rodri has held firm ever since president Florentino Perez gave the green light to begin the process earlier this week, following weeks of doubts and discussions at the club's Valdebebas headquarters.

Other business has forced the delay. Departures and arrivals across the first team demand attention, and the Diomande deal in particular has reached its final stages, with only a few documents left to complete.

Both sides have agreed a deal running for five full seasons. Club officials are reassuring the player, but the priority is to close everything off so the Ivorian international can join training under Jose Mourinho before the week is out.

Real Madrid had expected to complete the deal in the opening days of this week. Instead, differences over one of the clauses between the two clubs have delayed Diomande's arrival alongside his new team-mates for longer than anticipated.

Back to the Rodri file. The expected decision and the start of first contacts with Manchester City, pencilled in for Thursday, have both been put on hold.

The interest and desire remain, but other files have jumped the queue.

As "AS" explained, the midfielder had to clear plenty of hurdles to convince everyone at Valdebebas that he is the player this Real Madrid needs.

Internal discussions kicked off recently on the back of what Rodri produced at the World Cup, especially in the semi-final and final.

He went from outside the plans to a priority. His technical level and physical condition brushed aside any lingering doubts, and his CV backs up a deal whose value will ultimately approach 100 million euros.