'Neuer had a huge impact' - Real Madrid's Courtois credits Bayern No.1 for rise of the sweeper keeper

Thibaut Courtois has credited Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer for his huge impact in popularising the role of a goalkeeper as a sweeper-keeper.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German keeper not only stole the limelight during the 2014 World Cup for his shot-stopping skills but also for his heroics as a sweeper keeper. He would start the build-up play and then charge off his line to sweep up opposition attacks if the backline was caught wrong-footed. In the entire Brazil tournament, which Germany won, he just conceded four goals to land the Golden Glove award. Courtois has since tried to follow in Neuer's footsteps and admits that the Bayern No.1 was the man to revolutionise the role of a modern goalkeeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was with Neuer that there was the biggest change. What he did at the 2014 World Cup had a huge impact on what came next. The goalkeeper was no longer just the guy who had to stop the ball," Courtois said in an interview with L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Real Madrid shot-stopper won the Yachine Trophy for 2022 ahead of Neuer after he kept 22 clean sheets in all competitions last season and conceded just 46 goals to help Madrid clinch both La Liga and the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS & NEUER? Courtois will be back between the posts for Madrid against RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League. Neuer will also be in European action when Bayern Munich take in a trip to Barcelona.