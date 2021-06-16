Real Madrid confirm Ramos departure

Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid, it has been confirmed.

The club have announced a press conference will be held on Thursday to bid farewell to the defender.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez."

More to follow