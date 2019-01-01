Real Madrid confirm €48 million Mendy transfer

The France international full-back joins Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard at the Bernabeu as Madrid's summer shopping spree continues unabated

's Ferland Mendy has become 's latest summer signing, joining the Blancos in a deal worth an initial €48 million (£42.7m/$54m).

Having seriously under-performed both at home and in Europe during the 2018-19 season, Madrid president Florentino Perez is sparing no expense to ensure the coming campaign will mark an improvement.

Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard are already confirmed arrivals, from and respectively, while Santos wonderkid Rodrygo is also expected to complete his move to the Bernabeu over the summer. The club also added defender Eder Militao from as Real Madrid have rebuilt the squad in a big way this summer.

Now, after spending heavily on bolstering the Blanco forward line with the Jovic and Hazard moves, Madrid have turned their attention on defence once again, bringing in the highly rated left-back on a six-year contract as the presumed heir to ageing legend Marcelo.

"Real Madrid and Olympique Lyonnaise have agreed the transfer of the player Ferland Mendy," Madrid confirmed in a statement published on the club's official website.

"The player will be linked to the club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.

"Mendy will be presented on Wednesday June 19, at 1pm, in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu."

According to Lyon, the sale was negotiated for the sum of €48m plus a further €5m in future bonuses.

L’Olympique Lyonnais informe du transfert du défenseur international @ferland_mendy au @realmadrid pour un montant de 48 M€ auquel pourront s’ajouter des incentives pour un montant maximum de 5 M€.



Toutes les informations ⤵https://t.co/FeKtnXX6Jq — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) 12 de junio de 2019

Mendy, 24, came through the ranks of Le Havre and earned a move to Lyon at the start of the 2017-18 season.

He went on to make 79 appearances for the club, scoring on three occasions while helping Lyon secure a third-place finish behind and in this season

He has also earned three caps for the national team to date. Mendy made his international debut in November, replacing Benjamin Mendy in the squad, featuring against in a fall friendly.

Real Madrid finished third in last season, behind both and Real Madrid with Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and, ultimately, Zinedine Zidane taking charge at the club.

In the , Los Blancos failed to defend their title, ending their run of three consecutive titles with a Round of 16 defeat at the hands of .