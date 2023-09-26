Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims Xabi Alonso will succeed him as manager of Los Blancos

Carlo Ancelotti addressed the rumours which claimed Xabi Alonso could succeed him as the next Real Madrid manager.

Xabi Alonso linked with a move to Real Madrid

Ancelotti hopes Alonso manages Real some day

Alonso currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen

WHAT HAPPENED? Alonso, who currently manages Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid where he could replace Ancelotti as the club's new manager.

Ancelotti, who managed Alonso at Los Blancos during his first stint with the club between 2013 and 2015, heaped praises on the former Real Madrid star and hoped that he would return to the club in the capacity of a manager in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Ancelotti said, "I had him (Alonso) as a player. He has a high-level knowledge of football, he is doing very well with Bayer Leverkusen. I wish him to be here one day, like Raúl or Arbeloa. They are people I know and I love them very much. I hope one day they can be Real Madrid coaches."

The Italian coach also reiterated that he is happy to continue as the manager of Real Madrid. He added, "Everyone knows that I'm very happy here, I feel very good here, but it's not the most important subject to talk about (contract renewal). There are a lot of games. It (criticism) doesn't bother me at all. Everyone can say what they want, but I have to focus on my work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 64-year-old coach's current contract expires at the end of this season after which he has been linked with a move to Brazil to take over as their national team's next manager. Alonso, on the other hand, joined Leverkusen in October 2022 and managed to win 52 per cent of the matches he was in charge of the club. This season, his side are currently tied at the top of the table with Bayern Munich on 13 points from the first five games.

WHAT NEXT? After a humiliating 3-1 defeat in the Madrid derby, Los Blancos would aim to come back strongly when they face Las Palmas in La Liga on Wednesday.