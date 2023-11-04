Real Madrid step up Alphonso Davies pursuit after Bayern Munch set €50 million price tag as Carlo Ancelotti looks to solve left-back dilemma

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Alphonso Davies after Bayern Munich slapped a €50 million (£43m/$54m) price tag on left-back.

Madrid keen to get Davies

Talks with Davies' agent have intensified

Bayern willing to negotiate for the player

WHAT HAPPENED? According to AS, Carlo Ancelotti wants to strengthen the left-back position and conversations with the player's agent, Nedal Huoseh, have gained momentum in recent weeks. Huoseh also admired Real Madrid as a "big club" and revealed himself as a fan of the Spanish outfit during a recent interview with Bild, which further fanned the speculations about a potential move.

Meanwhile, Davies is also open to leaving Bayern Munich for the capital club in the summer of 2024, a year before his contract expires.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Real Madrid do not want to match Bayern's demands of €50m they are willing to engage in negotiations with the club.

The left-back position has been a concern for Madrid, with neither Ferland Mendy nor Fran García fully convincing in the role. However, the La Liga leaders have sent the message to Huoseh that they are not willing to enter a bidding war for the player with several Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea, also interested.

But they remain confident that Davies remains inclined to join their ranks as it would reunite him with his close friend David Alaba.

WHAT NEXT? Davies will be back in action with Bayern in Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening, whereas, Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu a day later in a La Liga fixture.