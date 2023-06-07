Real Madrid seal Jude Bellingham transfer as Dortmund confirm €103m deal - with midfielder set to undergo medical in 'coming days'

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham in a deal worth €103 million (£88m/$110m).

Bellingham to join Madrid

Madrid will pay Dortmund over €103m

Medical booked for coming days

WHAT HAPPENED? As first revealed by David Ornstein of The Athletic on Wednesday, Real have finalised a deal with Dortmund that will see the 19-year-old complete a summer switch to Santiago Bernabeu. It will be one of the largest transfer fees in both clubs' histories, with Bellingham due to arrive in the Spanish capital to complete a medical in the "coming days".

WHAT THEY SAID: Dortmund have released an official statement confirming the agreement with Real while outlining the structure of the deal, which reads: "Jude Bellingham is about to transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid CF. The parties have reached an agreement on the merits of this today. The contractual details still have to be coordinated and documented. The realization of the transfer is also subject to proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).

"Real Madrid will pay BVB fixed transfer compensation of EUR 103.0 million. In addition, the payment of variable transfer fees up to a maximum total amount of around 30% of the amount of the fixed transfer fee was agreed. The variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting achievements by Real Madrid and/or sporting achievements or performance by the player at Real Madrid over the next six seasons."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham had emerged as one of Europe's hottest properties off the back of another stellar campaign for Dortmund - where he won the Bundesliga Player of the Season - as well as a dazzling World Cup for Gareth Southgate's England. Liverpool emerged as early frontrunners before withdrawing over his exorbitant transfer free, as Manchester City also briefly entered the fray. But after Bellingham said his goodbyes to Dortmund and had reportedly been looking for a house in Madrid, all that remained was for the two clubs to agree a fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Indeed, it has been widely reported for some time that Bellingham had agreed personal terms with Madrid. Now a full agreement between the two clubs has been reached, he enters a side with fierce midfield competition - not least from a host of impressive young stars. But for Real, the signing is a crucial one, as with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde already on their books, Bellingham essentially completes their midfield for the next decade. President Florentino Perez's plans for the next generation of Galacticos is fully underway.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? As Ornstein notes, Bellingham's medical tests with his new employers are imminent, as Real once again get their business done early in the summer window. Attention will likely now turn to bringing in offensive reinforcements, after veteran Karim Benzema officially called time on his 14-spell in Spain on Sunday.