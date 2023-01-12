Real Betis vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Betis against Barca in the Spanish Super Cup on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona take on Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, with the match set to be staged at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Currently topping Real Madrid in La Liga, Xavi's men just about scraped through to the Copa del Rey round of 16 after an injury-time winner from Ansu Fati in a 4-3 result against Spanish third division side Intercity.

Meanwhile, Betis are on a four-game unbeaten run since the World Cup, with their latest win coming against Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday to see them climb fourth in the Liga standings.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Real Betis vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Real Betis vs Barcelona Date: January 12, 2023 Kick-off: 1:30pm ET, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST (Jan 13) Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN2 (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), with streaming on ESPN+, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling Orange.

BT Sport 2 will be showing the Spanish Super Cup game between Real Betis and Barcelona in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming on BT TV.

The game will neither be televised nor streamed in India, too.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes ESPN+, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India N/A N/A

Real Betis team news & squad

Right-back Youssouf Sabaly is out with an ankle injury and Paul Akouokou has a muscle problem. Still, Manuel Pellegrini will look to field a strong XI including the likes of Guido Rodriguez and Rodri after the duo started on the bench against Rayo Vallecano.

Juan Miranda is set to step up in the place of Alex Moreno, who completed a transfer to Aston Villa this week.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Ruibal, Ruiz, Gonzalez, Miranda; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Henrique, Fekir, Rodri; Iglesias

Position Players Goalkeepers Bravo, Silva, Martin Defenders Montoya, Gonzalez, Ruiz, Alex Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Miranda Midfielders Rodriguez, Fekir, Canales, Carvalho, Guardado, Rodri, Camarasa Forwards Juanmi, Iglesias, Henrique, Jose, Joaquin, Moron, Ruibal

Barcelona team news & squad

The red card against Atletico Madrid means Ferran Torres is suspended, but Robert Lewandowski and Jordi Alba return after serving their bans as the Polish forward is expected to start up front and Alba to replace Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde should complete the back four.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele may take Ansu Fati's place in attack, with Pedri coming back in the middle of the park as Gavi drops to the bench.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele