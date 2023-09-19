'I told the coach I'm ready to play' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends message to AC Milan fans ahead of Champions League clash with Newcastle after surprise training visit

Ritabrata Banerjee
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retiro Milan Getty
The retired legend visited AC Milan's final training session on Monday before facing Newcastle United in their Champions League opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? After attending the club's training session, where he was seen having a chat with manager Stefano Pioli, Ibrahimovic addressed the Milan fans on Instagram and jokingly said he is ready to make a comeback for the Rossneri.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said, "I came here to Milanello and I immediately told the coach that I’m ready to play, but my name wasn’t on the list. Although I am feeling good and fit. Jokes aside, keep supporting Milan, everything will be ok, see you at San Siro."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The veteran striker announced his retirement from professional football in June 2023 after AC Milan's final game of the 2022/23 season in front of a packed San Siro.

IbrahimovicGetty ImagesStefano PioliGetty

WHAT NEXT? The Serie A giants take on Newcastle United in a Champions League group stage game on Tuesday at San Siro.

