RB Leipzig land Nkunku in €15m deal with PSG

The 21-year-old midfielder, who had been linked with Arsenal in the past, has left the Ligue 1 champions to take on a new challenge in the Bundesliga

have won the race for Christopher Nkunku, with the 21-year-old midfielder joining in a €15 million (£14m/$17m) transfer from .

Arsenal had been heavily linked with the France U21 international in the past.

He has, however, decided to trade life at the champions for a new challenge in the .

Leipzig have tied Nkunku to a five-year contract through to 2024 and are hoping to be the ones to benefit from the considerable potential that is still to be unlocked in his game.

director Markus Krosche told the club’s official website: “Christopher Nkunku’s skill set fits very well with our profile.

“He is a dynamic and versatile attacking player and thus increases the variability in our game.

“We are delighted that this highly talented player has chosen our club and we believe he will help us with his qualities.”

🚨 3. Sommer-Neuzugang: Christopher #Nkunku wechselt zu #RBLeipzig! 🚨



Der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler kommt von @PSG_inside zu #RBL und erhält einen Fünfjahresvertrag bis 2024. Der Franzose wird die Nummer 18 tragen.



Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/JAzqXpTSBx pic.twitter.com/Mi94MzpSxI — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) July 18, 2019

Nkunku, who took in 78 appearances for PSG, is looking forward to testing himself in German football and believes he can prove to be a shrewd addition for Leipzig.

He said: “I'm really happy to be wearing the RB Leipzig jersey now.

“I have heard a lot about the club and am convinced that the way football played here suits me very well.

“I already know some of my new team-mates - I've already played with Jean-Kevin Augustin in Paris, with Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele in the French U21 national team.

“Therefore, I am optimistic that I can settle here quickly.”

Nkunku spent five years within the academy system at PSG before breaking into the first-team fold.

Across his senior outings for the French giants he recorded 11 goals and contributed to three Ligue 1 title successes, two Coupe de triumphs and a pair of Coupe de la Ligue wins.

Fierce competition for places at Parc des Princes has led him to , and he is not the only promising youngster to have bid farewell to PSG.

Virgiliu Postolachi is another player to have secured a move elsewhere, with the 19-year-old forward linking up with .

He has committed to a four-year contract, with Lille director Marc Ingla telling the club’s official website: “Virgiliu is a very interesting player that we had the opportunity to recruit.

“He is a No. 9, a player who can get goals, but not only that. He is a hard worker, able to create space in the offensive zone.

“He has a special profile that usually requires a lot of mastery and experience. Our coaches will help him to grow.

“Because he is still young and has a good margin for improvement, that should allow him to gradually switch to our first team.”