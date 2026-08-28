Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoHamburger SV
Book RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Tickets
GOAL-e

Assisted by

How to get RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
RB Leipzig
Hamburger SV
Bundesliga

RB Leipzig take on Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

RB Leipzig take on Hamburger SV on the Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Both teams will be seeking to claim crucial points in order to establish momentum in the early top-flight standings. The two clubs last met in Bundesliga action in March 2026, where RB Leipzig secured a 2–1 away victory against Hamburg.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV TicketsBuy Now

When is RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV takes place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, with kick-off scheduled.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 3
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV Bundesliga match, you can purchase them through official or secondary ticket platforms:

  • Official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop: The primary and safest place to buy home-match tickets is directly via the official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop or the RBL Ticket App. Home supporters can register an account to view seat maps, check availability, and purchase tickets at standard face-value prices.
  • Official Ticket Exchange (Resell Market): If standard seats sell out, RB Leipzig operates an official secondary ticket exchange (RBL Ticketmarkt) on their website where season ticket holders resell their seats legally at face value.
  • Visiting Club Allocation: Away supporters looking to sit in the Hamburger SV section should buy tickets through Hamburger SV's official club ticketing store or fan portal.
  • Secondary Market & Ticket Aggregators: Platforms like StubHub offer re-sold options if official channels are fully booked, though prices on these platforms fluctuate above face value depending on demand.
Book RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV TicketsBuy Now

How much do RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV match at the Red Bull Arena vary depending on whether you purchase them at face value through official club channels or via secondary market resale platforms.

Official Face-Value Ticket Prices (Primary Sale)

  • Standing / Supporter Area (Sektor B): £13 – £17
  • Category 4–5 (Behind Goals / Upper Tier Corners): £20 – £34
  • Category 2–3 (Side Stands / Lower Tier Corners): £38 – £56
  • Category 1 (Central Main Stand & Opposite Stand): £60 – £85
  • Concessions & Youth Tickets: £9 – £25 (available across most standard categories for students, seniors, and children)

Resale & Secondary Market Prices

Due to high demand and limited availability for non-members, prices on authorized secondary ticket platforms (such as StubHub) fluctuate based on market demand:  

  • Starting Prices (Lowest Available): ~£15 – £25 (for single seats or high-tier standing)
  • Average Resale Price: ~£60 – £120 (depending on row selection, side-by-side seating demand, and proximity to matchday)
Book RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV TicketsBuy Now

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Form

Leipzig go into this match with a record of three wins and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 6-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Eintracht Trier, a performance that offered some confidence after a difficult pre-season. Prior to that, they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich and 2-0 to Leeds United in friendly fixtures. Leipzig scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Hamburg arrive in good shape. Their last five results show three wins, one draw, and one loss. The most recent of those was a 3-0 DFB-Pokal win at SC Verl, following a 2-2 draw with Lille and a 2-1 win over Toulouse in pre-season. Hamburg scored nine goals across those five games and conceded seven, with the Verl result showing a clean sheet in their first competitive outing.

RBL

RBL - Form

FCI
W1-0
VEL
W4-0
LEE
L2-0
FCB
L3-1
ETR
W0-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
HSV

HSV - Form

HDH
W3-1
EVE
L1-2
LIL
D2-2
TFC
W1-2
VEL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-2 to Leipzig, played at Hamburg's ground in the Bundesliga on 1 March 2026. Before that, Leipzig won 2-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five recorded encounters, Leipzig have won four times with one draw, scoring 11 goals to Hamburg's five.

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawHamburger SV
4
1
0
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FT
DFB-Pokal
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
4
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FT
12Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Hamburger SV sit in 10th place, while RB Leipzig are four positions below them in 14th.

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
10100001
D
2
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
10100001
D
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
00000000
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
5
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
6
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
00000000
7
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000000
8
ElversbergElversbergELV
00000000
9
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
00000000
10
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
11
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
13
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
00000000
14
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
00000000
15
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
16
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
00000000
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
00000000
18
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google