Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Xavi's men increase their lead on rivals Real Madrid in La Liga?

Xavi's men look to capitalize on Real Madrid's slip up last night as they look to firm their grasp on the title.

Rayo Vallecano come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad and are currently sat 11th in the league. The Madrid side has won, lost and drawn 10 games each with a goal difference of exactly zero. Rayo Vallecano have not lost any of their previous three games against the Barcelona, winning two and losing one and keeping a clean sheet every time. However their form recently is a bit of a concern as the Madrid side has only picked up eight points from a possible 30 in their last 10 games.

Barcelona's title hopes received another major boost as Real Madrid lost their game against Girona. They come into this game on the back of a big win against rivals Atletico Madrid and will be hoping to continue in winning ways. The Blaugranas lost their previous visit to Rayo Vallecano failing to score as well. However Xavi's side has a good record against teams from Madrid having lost just one of their last five visits to teams from the region.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Rayo Vallecano XI (4-4-2): Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Garcia; Palazon, Lopez, Valentin, A. Garcia; Trejo, Camello

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Gavi; Torres; Lewandowski, Raphinha

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Barcelona face Real Betis and Osasuna in their next two league games at home before the derby clash against Espanyol on 15th of May. The Blaugranas will then face a big challenge against Real Sociedad on 21st May.