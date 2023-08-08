Rasmus Hojlund vows to channel Cristiano Ronaldo's 'best in the world' mentality at Man Utd after 'surrealistic' £72m transfer from Atalanta

Rasmus Hojlund has vowed to channel Cristiano Ronaldo's "best in the world" mentality at Man Utd following his "surreal" move from Atalanta.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund completed his £72m ($92m) move from Atalanta to United on Saturday on a five-year deal. He was unveiled at Old Trafford on Sunday before their 3-1 win over French side Lens. Now, he has spoken about being inspired by former Red Devils star Ronaldo and his goals at his new team.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he admired the Portugal international - who scored 145 goals for the Premier League giants in 346 appearances - for his qualities as a player or his mentality, he told United's website: "I think both. Definitely his mentality also. He had a rough childhood, he came through it, he wanted to be the best. He even just put it out there very early. I think there’s an interview with Anderson, Ferdinand and Ronaldo where they ask, ‘Who’s the best football player in the world’ and then he just said ‘me’. I like this mentality. He just put it out there and said he wanted to be the best, and that’s the same mentality I go for. I want to be the best version of myself."

Following his arrival at the club, Hojlund added: "It’s a little bit surrealistic, there is a lot of stars but yeah, I’m part of that team now. I recognise they’re only humans and I’m looking forward to playing on the pitch with the other guys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund will be tasked with scoring the goals to give United a chance of competing on all fronts next season. He is the club's third big-money summer signing after Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m ($70m) and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived for £47m ($60m).

WHAT NEXT? United begin their Premier League season against Wolves on Monday, August 14, but the 20-year-old won't be available for that clash. The young forward is recovering from an minor injury he picked up at Atalanta and United said it is likely to be a 'few weeks' before he is ready to play.