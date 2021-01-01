Rashford sets Manchester United trophy target in ‘long journey’ for Solskjaer’s side

The Red Devils reached three semi-finals last season only to come unstuck in all of them, and are determined to right those wrongs in 2021

Marcus Rashford is determined to help get “over the line” and win trophies in 2021, with the Red Devils ready to complete their “long journey” back to major silverware.

Jose Mourinho was the last man to deliver tangible success at Old Trafford, with the triumph completing his debut campaign at the helm in 2017.

The Portuguese failed to build on that platform, leading to the reins eventually being passed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He guided United to three semi-finals last season, only to come unstuck on each occasion.

Righting those wrongs is a top priority in the current campaign with the Red Devils back in the last four of the , and Rashford has his sights set on more medals.

The international forward has told United’s official website: “The platform has been there for a while and in this last year we’ve taken greater steps forward which is obviously a positive for us.

“We missed out on winning some trophies, losing in the semi-finals and that’s what we need to correct in the coming year and make sure we get over the line and win trophies.

“That’s the next thing for us to do as a team then it’s about doing it consistently and being able to repeat it back-to-back which is more difficult than getting it the first time.

“We’ve still got a long journey ahead of us, but at the moment we’re in a good place and we’re concentrating on ourselves and our team and just trying to improve ourselves in each game.”

Alongside the progress that has been made in League Cup competition, United have also moved into second place in the Premier League table and dropped into the last-32 of the Europa League.

Rashford wants Solskjaer’s side to kick on into 2021, with a testing 12 months for all concerned being left behind at the start of a new year.

“This season with what’s been going on and the way the season has started and players being out with Covid, when one player goes out with it, it affects the team and it’s difficult to find consistency and I think that’s what teams have been struggling with and that leads to results being up and down,” Rashford added.

“I expect that to happen throughout the season so the only thing we can do is concentrate on ourselves and give ourselves the best chance of winning three points.

“To be fair we’ve done that. The beginning of the season wasn’t the best for us, especially at home, but we’ve found a way to get back on track and probably when it was the most difficult period for us we came out of it in a good way and stuck together as a team. As long as we keep doing that and do as well as we can on the pitch we can’t ask for anything more.

“My main aim is to help the team and, as a forward, it’s goals and assists that do that so the more of them I can get is the best for the team.

“That’s what I’m concentrating on doing and ultimately that’s what is going to help the team pick up points and if we have three or four of us that are playing in that way and trying to help each other score, then we can have big possibilities this season.”