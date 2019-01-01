Resurgent Rashford backed by Lingard to get even better after run of 13 goals in 14 games for Man Utd & England

The Red Devils forward has been in dazzling form for club and country, with a domestic and international colleague tipping him to achieve even more

Marcus Rashford has scored 13 goals in his last 14 appearances for and but there is even more to come from him, according to Jesse Lingard.

One product of a famed academy system at Old Trafford is enjoying a serious purple patch for club and country.

Having endured a slow start to the 2019-20 campaign, Rashford has burst into life when United have needed him most.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been crying out for inspiration, with a home-grown talent stepping up to deliver in style.

Rashford’s efforts have helped United up to fifth in the Premier League table, while England are counting down the days to Euro 2020.

Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate will be hoping to see a player of considerable promise maintain his current standards, with Lingard claiming that a club and international colleague can hit even greater heights.

He told Sky Sports of Rashford: “He’s been doing really well. He’s so humble and down to earth and he loves to work hard, and it shows in the matches.

“He’s only so young, he’s only 22, and the world is his oyster at the moment.

“Football’s all about enjoyment and he loves scoring goals, he loves celebrating. That’s what he’s there to do, he’s there to score goals.”

Rashford has been doing his job on a regular basis of late, with the challenge facing a man who has seen his end product questioned at times being to prove that he can establish consistency in his game.

Asked if there is more to come, Lingard said: “100 per cent. He’s only so young and he’s still learning. There’s a lot more up his sleeve.

“He’s there to score goals. He wanted to take pens at the start of the season and in each and every game his confidence is growing and it runs throughout the team.”

Rashford netted from the spot in United’s 2-1 derby victory over arch-rivals Manchester City which has helped to keep spirits high at Old Trafford.

That effort also took him onto 13 for the season, with his personal-best return matched through just 21 appearances.