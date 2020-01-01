Rashford shrugs off 10,000th goal landmark in Man Utd improvement admission

The England international registered a notable strike for the Red Devils against Brighton, but he is more concerned with hitting collective targets

Marcus Rashford admits that need to “improve” quickly, with the Red Devils forward more concerned about raising collective standards than adding another entry to the Old Trafford history books.

In his last outing, the international became the man to record United’s 10,000th goal in all competitions.

That is a notable achievement, but one that Rashford has shrugged off amid struggles for consistency at Old Trafford.

A 3-2 victory over was wrapped up in dramatic fashion on Saturday, with Bruno Fernandes converting a VAR-awarded 100th-minute penalty after the final whistle had initially been blown.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were far from their free-flowing best in that contest, with Rashford conceding as much, and there is acceptance on the red half of Manchester that standards need to be raised in order for ultimate targets to be hit.

Rashford told MUTV when being made aware of the mark he hit against the Seagulls: “10,000 goals? It’s funny the way it happened as well, but we have to take things in our stride.

“We have to use these three points as motivation to improve and keep getting better. We have to improve if we want to hit our targets for the season.

“We had a slow start in the last league game and it’s more important to pick up points. It’s more important that we lost the first league game, we had to win today.

“It doesn’t matter how we won, we got the three points and we’ll move forward and improve.”

While United have plenty of room for improvement, a thrilling win over Brighton has got them up and running for 2020-21.

Rashford considers that to be the most important thing for Solskjaer’s side, with an eventful afternoon on the south coast – which saw the Seagulls hit the woodwork on five occasions – proving that the Red Devils can grind out results.

“It’s probably the craziest game we’ve been involved in,” added.

“They were hitting the post, the crossbar, four or five times. [There was] VAR for the penalties too, and obviously our penalty at the end.

“We were definitely lucky to get the three points but, even when they equalised, we showed a lot of character and desire to keep pushing forward. We forced a corner out of nothing, a throw-in on the left-side.

“It was Harry [Maguire’s] determination to win the ball, he won the penalty for us and Bruno tucked it away.”