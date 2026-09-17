Barcelona captain Raphinha reckons he and his teammates are hungry for success, but insists there's plenty of room for improvement in the weeks ahead.

The Brazilian bagged a hat-trick in Barcelona's emphatic 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander on Wednesday, in the sixth round of La Liga.

Shifted to centre-forward since the start of the season, Raphinha has been thriving. Nine goals already have him sitting top of the La Liga scoring charts.

"It is always important to recognise our need to improve in some aspects," Raphinha said after the match. "I will never say I am performing well; I always strive to improve everything I can. I am happy with the goals, and with the win, and that is the most important thing, but we have to keep improving."

On his new role up front, he told Marca: "I feel comfortable, and I score the goals."

"The players are hungry for victory, and they always aspire to more," he continued. "We have a mentality that whenever the opportunity presents itself, we must create more chances, and this is clearly evident on the pitch. We support one another greatly."

Praise for manager Hansi Flick followed. "He is the coach who changed the way I think and how I see myself. I have always said that. I am extremely grateful."

Raphinha signed off with a word on his young teammate. "We must always think of the team's interest. In the first half, Lamine made a mistake, and that is normal. I will help him whenever I can, but not only him. We are one family."

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