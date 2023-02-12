Rangers vs Partick Thistle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Rangers take on Partick Thistle in a fifth-round Scottish Cup tie on Sunday.

The Light Blues are in red-hot form having won seven matches in a row in all competitions. They are currently second on the Scottish Premiership table, nine points behind leaders Celtic.

Partick Thistle, on the other hand, are on the back of two consecutive defeats in the Scottish Championship and are fifth on the league table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Rangers vs Partick Thistle date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Partick Thistle Date: February 12, 2023 Kick-off: 11am ET, 4pm GMT, 9:30pm IST Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

How to watch Rangers vs Partick Thistle on TV & live stream online

The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Partick Thistle can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States (US). Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK can watch the match on Rangers TV.

The game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1 and streamed live on Viaplay app in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, there will be neither telecast nor live streaming of the game.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay app India N/A N/A

Rangers team news & squad

The only injury concern in the Rangers squad is Joh Lundstram who is out of action owing to an ankle knock.

Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Sands, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Kamara; Cantwell, Tillman, Kent; Colak

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine Midfielders Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman, Cantwell Forwards Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Jnr

Partick Thistle team news & squad

There are no major injury concerns in the Partick Thistle squad ahead of their crucial Scottish Cup tie against Rangers.

Partick Thistle possible XI: Sneddon; McMillan, McAvoy, Holt, Milne; Bannigan, McKinnon; Lawless, Turner, Fitzpatrick; Mullen