Rangers vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool travel to Rangers for the fourth game of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League. After losing their opening group game 4-1 to Napoli, Liverpool have registered back-to-back wins against Ajax and Rangers.

Rangers, however, are yet to get off the mark this season and will hope to put on a much better display than the one that resulted in a 2-0 loss at Anfield last week.

With Liverpool's Premier League form a big cause of concern, keeping the winning momentum going in the Champions League would be extremely important for Jurgen Klopp and his troops.

Rangers vs Liverpool probable lineups

Rangers XI (4-3-3): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Kamara; Sakala, Colak, Kent

Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez

Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

With just 10 points from 8 games, Liverpool have endured their worst start to a league season since the 2012-13 season. To make things even more challenging than they already are, the Reds will take on an unstoppable force in league leaders Manchester City on Sunday, 16th October.