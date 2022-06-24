Rangers release iconic checkerboard kit for 2022-23
We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.
Castore has released the 2022023 Rangers home shirt with a design inspired by past iconic shirts. A video was released on the club's Instagram page, depicting some of the highlights of last season, including the women's side who clinched the Scottish Women's Premier League.
All of the replica home shirts feature a two-tone red and white collar and sleeve cuffs, but it's the retro checkerboard design on the shirt that steals the show. There are also mesh panels underneath the underarms for enhanced ventilation and comfort.
The shirts are crafted from lightweight polyester, giving a personalised and comfortable stretch fit. The intricate Rangers logo featured in white embroidery makes up the final detail of next season's home shirt.
Rangers 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy
The Rangers 2022-23 home kit was released on June 24 and can be bought through the Rangers official online store. Here's a look at the items available:
Long sleeve 2022-23 Rangers home shirt
Get it from the Rangers online shop for £70.00
Men's 2022-23 Rangers home shirt
Get it from the Rangers online shop for £65.00
Women's 2022-23 Rangers home shirt
Get it from the Rangers online shop for £65.00
Junior 2022-23 Rangers home shirt
Get it from the Rangers online shop for £50.00