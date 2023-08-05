Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain but Eintracht Frankfurt's price tag might be a problem.

PSG reach verbal agreement with Kolo Muani

Striker wants to leave Frankfurt

German outfit demand €100m

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports Germany, the Ligue 1 champions have received a boost in their pursuit of the French striker after having reached an agreement in principle with his entourage. He had an impressive debut season in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals in 32 appearances, which saw him finish third in the league's scoring charts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, negotiations face a hurdle as Frankfurt's sporting director, Markus Krosche, stands firm on his demand of £86 million ($109m/€100m) for the 24-year-old. The club holds an upper hand in the negotiations as he joined last summer on a free transfer from Nantes after signing a contract which is valid until June 2027.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG's pursuit of Kolo Muani comes as the club aims to bolster its attacking options amid uncertainties surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future. With a potential exit of the 2018 World Cup winner on the cards, PSG are looking to rebuild their attack and have been linked with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are exploring various options in the market for a No. 9. They wanted to secure the services of Victor Osimhen from Napoli and their unwillingness to meet Tottenham's asking price for Harry Kane have limited their alternatives. However, it remains to be seen if they actively continue their pursuit of Kolo Muani if they get Ramos from Benfica for a lower fee of around €80m (£69m/$87.34m).