'I am not worried' - Ramsdale to Arsenal rumours addressed by Sheffield United boss Jokanovic

The English shot-stopper has been strongly linked with a move to Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2021-22 campaign

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has addressed the rumours linking Aaron Ramsdale with Arsenal, insisting he is "not worried" about losing his No 1.

Arsenal are reportedly readying a £30 million ($42m) swoop for Ramsdale, with head coach Mikel Arteta eager to bolster his goalkeeping department after seeing Mat Ryan return to Brighton following a loan spell at Emirates Stadium.

However, new Blades boss Jokanovic wants to keep the core of his current squad intact in order to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, with Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge also attracting interest from a number of high profile suitors.

What's been said?

Jokanovic is confident both Ramsdale and Berge will remain at Bramall Lane for the 2021-22 season, telling The Yorkshire Examiner: "If you ask me if I will sell, no. I will be hurt if they leave my team. I understand this possibility exists but I hope that will not happen.

"I am not worried, I am happy with them and I trust they will stay with me and I trust they can be happy working with me and their Sheffield United team-mates."

Ramsdale's credentials

Ramsdale began his career at Sheffield in 2016, but was sold to Bournemouth a year later for a reported £1m fee.

The 23-year-old emerged as No 1 at Vitality Stadium, but after their relegation from the Premier League he returned to Bramall Lane in 2020.

He has since firmly established himself as Sheffield United's No 1 goalkeeper, and despite being powerless to prevent another relegation last season he earned a place in Gareth Southgate's England set-up for the European Championships.

Who else are Arsenal chasing?

Arsenal have already added Nuno Taveres, Albert Lokonga and Ben White to their ranks ahead of the new season, with it suggested that Ramsdale could be the final piece in the defensive puzzle for Arteta.

Article continues below

However, attacking reinforcements are also being sought and it has been reported that Inter's Lautaro Martinez is top of the Gunners' wish list.

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has also been touted for a possible switch to north London along with Leicester City star James Maddison, who is valued in excess of £50m ($70m).

Further reading