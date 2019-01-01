Ramos excited to play with 'world-class' Hazard at Real Madrid

The 33-year-old defender believes the Belgian star will reinforce Zinedine Zidane's side after his €100 million move was confirmed

captain Sergio Ramos has hailed Eden Hazard as a "world-class player" who will strengthen the team.

The Belgian attacker brought an end to over a year's worth of speculation when he joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea in a €100 million (£88m/$112m) deal this week, signing a five-year contract.

Madrid have been in search of a new star to bolster their attacking line after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to last summer and two-time Premier League winner Hazard is expected to fill the role.

Ramos is excited to welcome the 28-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu, as he believes his club have added another top quality player to their squad.

Asked if he is excited to play with Hazard next season, Ramos joked reporters: "He is coming to play with us, we were already here, right? [laughs] I'm happy.

"I think it's a great signing. He is a world-class player. It is good to reinforce the squad."

Ramos' own future became the subject of speculation as well recently when it was reported that he had notified coach Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez of his desire to leave the club amid interest from a club in .

But the 33-year-old confirmed he wants to stay in the Spanish capital until the end of his career.

And the World Cup winner is happy to have put the uncertainty behind him.

"I had to go out to give the press conference. I think it was the best for everyone. The important thing was to turn the page and not talk about it any more," he said.

"The goal is achieved. I am very happy in Real Madrid and playing for the national team is not a relief but a source of pride.

"When you have been injured, you really value what you do not have. I live it as if it were the last time. It's all very well."

Currently on international duty with , Ramos is in action on Monday as his side face in qualifying, a day before Hazard and his team-mates line up against .