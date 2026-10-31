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real madrid(C)Getty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Racing open fire ahead of Real Madrid clash: this cannot be tolerated

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

What's the story?

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Racing Santander have come down hard on 41 people after proving their involvement in the illegal resale of tickets, ahead of Sunday's Copa del Rey clash with Real Madrid at the El Sardinero stadium.

In an official statement, the club explained that the sanctions covered 15 season ticket holders, 6 supporters and 20 members of the active register of ticket applicants (RASE). All those affected were notified of their ban from entering the stadium before heading to the ticket office to clarify their position.

Racing Santander also opened investigation files against the 41 people. They stand accused of breaching the regulations governing season tickets, fan cards and tickets, as set out in the club's statutes, the internal rules of the sports facility and the terms of the 2026-2027 season ticket campaign.

Once the investigations are complete, the club will inform those affected and its fans of the outcome. At the same time, it announced tighter security measures and entry procedures at the stadium for Sunday's match against Real Madrid.

Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Racing appealed to their supporters for solidarity, expressing regret at the attempts of some to make financial gains at the expense of others amid the high demand for tickets.

The statement ended with a blunt verdict. Exploiting that demand to resell tickets is unacceptable, the club said, especially when such practices deprive fans who follow the rules of the chance to attend the match.

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