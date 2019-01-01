Rabiot's mother accuses PSG chairman of 'poisoning' team

The 24-year-old midfielder has not played for the Ligue 1 champions since December as his exile from the team continues

Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent has accused chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi of "poisoning" the team.

Rabiot is currently being exiled from the PSG first team, with the 24-year-old's last appearance for the club coming back in December.

The midfielder was barred from the first team after refusing to discuss a contract extension, a situation that led to Veronique Rabiot comparing him to a prisoner being held hostage.

And Veronique has lashed out at the club yet again, with PSG in the midst of a disappointing campaign that will see them win just one trophy, the title.

"The president [Al-Khelaifi] has made a completely unfair decision and everybody knows that," she told Agence France Presse .

"By doing this, he has instilled a poison in his team, which has done its work over the past five months -- Nasser has broken his own team up because he forgot about the human factor.

"When you make decisions in life, there are short, medium and long-term consequences. Failing to understand that when you are the president of a football club is to not know football, nor football players.

"Above all, it shows that you do not know men."

Rabiot's mother has said her son is "suffering" as his exile continues, with the midfielder now waiting until the season ends to sign with a new team as a free agent.

Veronique has even suggested that her son's situation is having an adverse effect on his team-mates.

"His team-mates know that Adrien is suffering, even if he says nothing -- that suffering resonates," she said. "I am not saying that it is a conscious thing, I actually think that it is totally subconscious from the other players.

"However, there is a gangrene there. Nasser has taken away their serenity -- you cannot ignore it when one of the best players in your team is abused in front of your eyes."

PSG have already been crowned champions of Ligue 1 but have failed to win in five of their last six matches in all competitions, including falling in Saturday's Coupe de final on penalties to .