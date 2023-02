Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has confirmed he has placed a bid to buy 100% of Manchester United today.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bin Hamad Al Thani is the chairman of one of Qatar banks QIB and confirmed in a statement his intention to buy Manchester United. He said he has placed a 'substantial' bid to buy the club and wishes to restore United to their former glory, with the bid carrying no debt and all profit being reinvested back into the local community via the 92 foundation.

More to follow...