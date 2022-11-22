Will Qatar 2022 be Lewandowski’s last World Cup? Barcelona & Poland striker quizzed on future plans

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the legends said to be gracing a last World Cup, but does the same apply to Robert Lewandowski?

Prolific striker is a talisman for his country

Boasts appearance and goal records

Is now 34 years of age

WHAT HAPPENED? As age catches up with some of the finest talent to have ever played the game, the clock is ticking for them to make a big impact at the World Cup before it becomes too late. Argentina, Brazil and Portugal may be in the process of saying a long goodbye to superstar figures within their ranks, but a talismanic presence for Poland hopes that he will still be around in 2026.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barcelona striker Lewandowski, who is now 34 years of age, has told BBC Sport when asked if he intends to grace the showpiece event that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026: “Football changes very quickly. You can never say that you are sure 100 per cent but, in this moment, I want to play in the next World Cup. But if something happens, maybe I say in the right moment that I should go and stay away because I see that the atmosphere or something is not going well. I don’t have to, that is the huge difference. But I want to. I don’t think it will be the last one, but I am ready for this World Cup and that’s it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski has already re-written the history books with Poland, becoming their all-time leading appearance maker (134 caps) and goal scorer (76).

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? Poland are due to open their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar against Mexico on November 22, before going on to face Saudi Arabia and Argentina in their other Group C fixtures.