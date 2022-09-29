Pulisic ready for ‘fresh start’ amid Chelsea struggles as USMNT star seeks to prove worth to Potter

Christian Pulisic is hoping to enjoy a “fresh start” under Graham Potter at Chelsea, with the American forward enduring a tough time at club level.

Limited game time in the Premier League

Managerial change at Stamford Bridge

Forward feeling fit and raring to go

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international forward has been restricted to just 155 Premier League minutes this season, with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel often favouring alternative attacking options. A change has been made in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, though, and after shaking off a slight knock in order to figure for his country in a friendly date with Saudi Arabia, Pulisic is targeting a reversal in fortune on a domestic stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic has told ESPN of the challenge he faces in west London: “I’m feeling good going back, honestly. I have a fresh start now, and I’m excited to play for the new manager. So really just looking forward to it. I just have to prove myself, as everyone does, and as I’ve done before.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic was replaced in the 76th minute of his latest outing for the USMNT and appeared to not take kindly to being hauled off as he ran straight past national coach Gregg Berhalter, but the 24-year-old has said of his actions: “I always want to be in the games. I was just trying to get off the field, trying to score goals and trying to win the game. But it's good to get some minutes in and I feel healthy.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Chelsea, who are yet to take in a Premier League game with Potter at the helm, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to London rivals Crystal Palace.